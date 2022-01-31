Mojo Rawley Opens Up About How He Almost Died From Covid-19

In a video published to his Instagram account, former WWE star Mojo Rawley talked about how contracted Covid-19 back in 2020 and almost died from the disease. Rawley, who was released from WWE in April of 2021, said that he is almost 100% and plans to make a comeback in wrestling. Rawley wrote the following caption with his video:

“To everyone that knew about this beforehand, thank you for your discretion and allowing me to announce on my terms. It has been an extremely up and down 19 months. There’s been days I’ve felt normal, there’s been days I couldn’t breathe. The only constant has always been that I STAY HYPED!!!! Not 100% yet but close enough to announce: I am coming back!”