Mojo Rawley Reportedly Used For Retribution Segment On RAW

As noted, RETRIBUTION finally broke their silence during a segment on last night’s WWE RAW. The appearance by the mystery group interrupted a 2-on-1 Handicap Match between #1 contenders The Riott Squad and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. The group debuted their new all-white logo and made the LED rows of virtual fans disappear from the WWE ThunderDome set. Video from the segment can be seen below.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley was one of the RETRIBUTION members this week. Dominik Dijakovic was the man who cut the second promo, and Mia Yim was also there this week. As we’ve noted before, WWE has used various wrestlers for the RETRIBUTION segments but this does not mean they will be there when the characters are revealed. However, Dijakovic seems to be one of the wrestlers who will be used for the group after the members are revealed.

For last night’s segment, the first RETRIBUTION member spoke with a distorted voice and issued a grievance against the WWE system. He said, “This ThunderDome is only a facade. Behind this mountain of screens is the same foundation, the same WWE as before. The same behemoth that discarded and disowned us, leaving us to survive in an unfair world where the powerful continue to grow, while we are left to feed off nothing but the scraps of contempt.”

The second person, Dijakovic, then spoke, also with a distorted voice. He warned WWE Superstars and fans in the WWE Universe. He said, “But contempt is a powerful motivator. We are driven to destroy, to lay waste to every Superstar and every fan. Blinded, you cannot see what you do not have. So the locust of contempt will feed upon all of you. The darkness of RETRIBUTION will seep into the pores of every Superstar, and all of your so-called Universe. We are RETRIBUTION.”