Mojo Rawley Reveals Creative Pitch WWE Declined Before He Finished His Sentence

The WWE creative team was uninterested in Mojo Rawley’s idea and even cut him off mid-sentence.

Rawley joined WWE in 2012 and went on to become a multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion before being released in April 2021.

He recalled on Twitter having the idea to name his fans ‘Raw Dawgs,’ an idea that WWE quickly rejected.

Rawley said, “When I was wrestling as Mojo Rawley, I made a pitch to name my following “Raw Dawgs.” I would come to the ring and say “Where my Raw Dawgs at?” The pitch was declined before I could even finish the sentence.”

Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy at WrestleMania 33, in addition to his seven reigns as 24/7 Champion.

Following his WWE release, Mojo appeared in the G.I. Joe prequel film ‘Snake Eyes,’ and is now a TMZ Sports co-host.

You can check out his tweet below: