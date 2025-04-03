Mojo Rawley Says He Earned More Outside WWE Within Months Of His Release

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley has found major success outside the squared circle—and he’s not shy about it. In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Rawley opened up about his post-WWE journey, revealing how quickly he was able to turn his brand into a thriving business venture following his release.

“On a personal level, I think it took me three, maybe four months before I made more money than in my best year with WWE, and I kind of couldn’t believe that,” Rawley said. “It was pretty insane that I had spent a decade with this company, building up my brand and my equity in the company, and it didn’t take that long to be able to monetize my brand—Mojo—and ‘Stay Hyped’ outside of wrestling.”

Since leaving WWE, Rawley has shifted gears, co-founding Paragon Talent Group, which now plays a significant role in the industry behind the scenes. What began with third-party brand deals and sponsorships has evolved into a full-service operation that works with talent across WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and the independent scene.

“Then we started looking at some of our other talent, especially as Paragon started growing into what it is now,” Rawley continued. “In the beginning, we focused more on third-party brand deals, sponsorships, and endorsements—things like that. But at this point, we’re handling long-term contracts with WWE, AEW, TNA, New Japan—pretty much all of them. We’re working with the indies, organizing autograph signings, and still doing third-party brand deals. We’ve placed talent in movies, commercials, and TV shows.”

Rawley’s transition from WWE Superstar to successful entrepreneur highlights the evolving opportunities for talent in and beyond the wrestling world—where branding, networking, and versatility can open new doors outside the ring.