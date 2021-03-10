Molly Holly Announced For WWE HOF 2021, 2020 Class To Be Inducted During WrestleMania Week

WWE has announced that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted on Tuesday, April 6th during WrestleMania Week. The ceremony will air live on the WWE Network.

Molly Holly is the first name announced for the 2021 class. Shane Helms announced her induction on The Bump this morning.

The 2020 class, which was never inducted due to the CoronaVirus cancellations, features the NWO, Batista, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, British Bulldog, and JBL.

