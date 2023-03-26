Molly Holly Names Several NXT Stars She Believes Will Succeed On The WWE Main Roster

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Molly Holly did a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and named several NXT stars she believes will do well on the WWE main roster.

She said, “Carmelo (Hayes), I think (will make a big splash on the main roster) if you’re talking about the men. I think Carmelo’s doing a great job and as far as women, her name starts with a ‘K’ and she was like a dancer and she’s into gymnastics. She dresses like a businesswoman. Ah, I forgot. Kiana (James)? I forgot her name. But I really liked her and oh, Zoey (Stark) is one of the most amazing athletes I’ve ever seen so, I think they’ve got a ton of great talent there. It seems like anyone who comes up for a tryout — Nathan Frazer just did a match against Bronson (Reed) I think and I was really impressed with his stuff too. Oh! And there was a kid who just came up and did a match… Dante (Chen). Dante was his name and I liked him a lot.”

You can check out the complete appearance below:

(h/t to PostWrestling.com for the transcription)