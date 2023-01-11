Molly Holly Opens Up About Her Work as a WWE Producer

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly spoke about her work as a WWE Producer during a Highspots Sign-it-Live stream.

Holly said, “So I do look at it (role as a producer) as I’m the eyes of the casual fan. I’m the person who flips through every now and then to watch so whenever I’m helping with the show, I try to say, ‘Okay, we don’t wanna just cater it to the pocket of people who are super fans and devoted to every week. If someone’s flipping through the channels, maybe for the first time, I want to capture their attention and make them first-time fans, make them life-long fans from just this very first time seeing the show’ so that is something that I think I bring from a casual fan or occasional fan perspective.”

You can watch the complete stream below:



