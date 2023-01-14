Molly Holly Recalls Working With ‘Mentor’ William Regal

WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken out about working with William Regal early in her career, following the his return to the company.

Regal returned WWE after leaving AEW last month and is now the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Molly worked as Lady Ophelia, a valet for Regal during dark matches, before becoming the third member of the Holly family (after Bob and Crash) to make their WWF debut.

Holly spoke on Highspots’ ‘Sign-It-Live’ about meeting Regal early in her WWE career.

She said, “I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager. I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”

You can watch the complete appearance below: