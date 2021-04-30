Molly Holly Says She Cried For Hours Due To WWE Cutting Her HOF Speech Time

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Molly Holly talked about her WWE Hall of Fame induction and how she had a much longer speech planned than what aired on the WWE Network:

“I was told I’d have about 15 minutes to give a speech so I spent a lot of time and had three friends of mine that are professional writers help me and I practiced it for like 60 hours. I have a regular 9-5 job and after work every day, I would practice it while I was going for a walk and I worked really hard on it and then a couple days before, they said, ‘Oh never mind, you actually have two minutes to give your speech’ and I cried for like four hours. I was like I think all this — and the girls and I’m sure it happened to the guys too but a lot of times when I used to wrestle full-time, they would tell us, ‘Okay, you can have 12 minutes to wrestle’ and then right before we walk out they’d be like, ‘Nope, nope. You have four minutes’ and we’d be like, ‘Aw! We were so ready to tell a story of good versus evil and give the fans their money’s worth’ and now it’s just like entrances, two moves and the match and it would be like such a heartbreak so I think I took a lot of that resentment or hurt from 20 years ago and piled it onto that moment when they cut my speech down and I just was like, I was so sad.”

“But, here’s the good news: The WWE made it right and they let me give my speech on their YouTube page. They have like 75 million people that have looked on that. So I was like so hurt and then I was so happy that they let me thank Dean Malenko and Lanny Poffo and these people that really, really helped shape my career so it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for me.”



Here is Molly’s full speech that was uploaded to the WWE YouTube channel:

