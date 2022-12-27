Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’

Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio.

However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.

As PWMania.com previously reported, some of the people working the house show in Columbus were unable to appear, including Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

The situation was called a “logistical mess,” according to Fightful Select. Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the United States Championship was supposed to take place at the Columbus house show, but it was scrapped.

Rollins and Austin Theory were replaced in the main event by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano.

For New Year’s Eve, WWE will give talent the weekend off.

