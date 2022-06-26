Monday’s WWE RAW Featuring John Cena’s Return Nearly Sold Out

This Monday night, WWE will broadcast RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.
There are only 89 seats available for the event, according to WrestleTix. 8,051 tickets have been distributed, making the venue’s capacity 8,140.
4,325 tickets moved since the John Cena return announcement, making the show nearly sold out. Elias or Ezekiel or Elrod vs. Kevin Owens is the only current advertised match for Monday’s event.
