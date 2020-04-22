Money in the Bank Kickoff Show Update, Female WWE Legends Come Together

– WWE will be holding a one-hour Kickoff show prior to their WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on May 10th.
– Several women’s wrestling legends came together for an Instagram project to thank the frontline healthcare workers. You can check it out below:
I hope you all are safe & smiling from home during all this uncertainty. One thing is for certain, that’s the tireless efforts by our frontline workers for keeping us as safe and healthy as possible. The #GoldenEra ladies have a special message for you all. Thank you for all you do and for always being so selfless. Thank you for always and unapologetically to putting others lives & your communities first. We are so grateful. You are all #heros #thankyou #stayhome #socialdistancing #healthcareheros #quarantine #isolatedtogether #covid #covi̇d19
Thank you to all of the first responders and healthcare workers here in the United States and all over the world! Like my boyfriend David @sandiego2010 who has been assisting clinicians with the screening process here in San Diego. We would like to extend a giant thank you . #Repost @trishstratuscom with @get_repost ・・・ The #GoldenEra ladies have a message for our frontline workers who are working tirelessly supporting their communities #thankyou #stayhome #socialdistancing #isolatedtogether