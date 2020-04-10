Money In The Bank Qualifiers and More Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

The show will feature the first two Money In the Bank qualifying matches, confirming that WWE has plans for a men’s and women’s MITB Ladder Match to take place at the May 10 pay-per-view. They still have not confirmed the MITB pay-per-view location after the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore canceled it from their calendar.

Below is the line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX:

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Naomi vs. Dana Brooke

* Sasha Banks vs. Tamina Snuka – if Snuka wins, she earns a future title shot from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* The Miz defends the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat against Big E and Jey Uso

* Sonya Deville attempts to clear the air with Mandy Rose over what’s happened with Otis and Dolph Ziggler

Stay tuned for more updates on next week’s SmackDown, which was taped this week at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.