Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Revealed for WWE SmackDown

For this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the first Money In The Bank qualifying bouts has been announced.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will be a Money In The Bank qualifier for tonight’s Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

Xia Li will take on the returning Lacey Evans in the first qualifying match for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on SmackDown.

Gunther vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was already confirmed for SmackDown, with the IC title on the line.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas will host WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 2.

