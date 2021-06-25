Money In The Bank Qualifying Match On Tonight’s SmackDown

Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Money in the Bank qualifying match has been announced for SmackDown tonight. WWE issued the following-

Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will once again tangle with his bitter adversary and former titleholder Big E, not for the illustrious gold this time around, but rather for opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July. The dangerous Commander Azeez has continued to play a factor in Crews’ success with a dangerous Nigerian Nail attack always looming. Can The Powerhouse of Positivity overcome the odds to earn the right to compete for a World Title contract? Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C.