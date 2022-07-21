Montez Ford Addresses His Status as a Tag Team Wrestler and The Rock Praising Him

Fans on social media have been speculating about Montez Ford of the Street Profits becoming a singles star in recent months.

Ford recently spoke with SI.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, he said the following about his status as a tag team wrestler with Angelo Dawkins:

“The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you. I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins. SummerSlam is a huge opportunity. We want to make that night special.”

Ford also responded to The Rock calling him “the total package” during an interview:

“WWE provided me with a sense of escape when I was a kid. Whatever I was going through with changes in my life, I had The Rock to mimic and idolize. He helped me get through a lot in my life. I know what he did for me as a child, and I know that is my responsibility for the people watching me. And for him to take time to recognize me, with everything he has going, that means everything to me. That’s also a lot of motivation for me.”