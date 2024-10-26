Montez Ford Believes There Are Similarities Between The Bloodline And nWo

WWE star Montez Ford spoke with the Daily Star on a number of topics, including how he believes there are some similarities between The Bloodline and the nWo.

Ford said, “They do. Same vibe. All these new variants, and they wear red and black like the Wolfpac. The only difference is the name. Not a knock to the Bloodline, but such a strong force and they’ve created a strong element of surprise and so dominant. They didn’t realize how much power they created because now, the very same thing they’ve created is the very same thing they have to form up and destroy. It looks like the Avengers all over again. They got rid of Thanos, but Thanos is the same person they need to take care of the new threat. Bloodline is a huge threat, but now, another variant has formed, and that same Bloodline that caused the havoc, now has to take out the new havoc because this new variant is different and a little more rogue. It’s not controlled, they do what they want. It’s very sporadic. ‘Woah, what is this? Guys, can you help us clean up the mess we made?’”

On the conflict between the two Bloodline factions:

“The Bloodline is getting strong because the old Bloodline is going back to recruit people that they caused turmoil to, to help take out the new Bloodline and other people are like, ‘Nah, that’s your business.’ The new Bloodline is getting strong because old Bloodline needs help taking out the new variant and people aren’t helping them. I dealt with them for a long time, but I’m trying to win the Tag Team Championships. You’re asking me to help take care of this variant? You’re asking Kevin (Owens) or Cody (Rhodes). They got their own stuff to worry about. Weren’t ya’ll the same people that caused the havoc before? Make it make sense.”

