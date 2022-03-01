Montez Ford Posts Update On Randy Orton Following RAW Injury Scare?

As noted before, there was some concern over Randy Orton after last night’s WWE RAW match between RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Montez Ford hit Orton with a Frogsplash, which led to an awkward finish and a post-match discussion between the two teams and the referee. Orton was then seen holding his shoulder and walking to a different area of the arena with the referee and Riddle after the match.

In an update, Ford took to Twitter after RAW and indicated that Orton, and the other match participants, were OK.

“Pinned a World Champion. Got the Woman. And everyone is healthy. All in one night. GOD IS GREAT,” Ford wrote.

Orton and Riddle have not commented on what happened as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Ford’s full tweet below: