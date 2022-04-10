Montez Ford Says He Is More Nervous For Bianca Belair’s Matches Than His Own

Montez Ford appeared on the “Battleground Podcast” this week to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed whether he knew in advice his wife Bianca Belair was going to win the Raw Women’s Title from Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38.

“We always like being surprised. I feel like that’s where the emotion gets more genuine. I’m more nervous for her matches than mine,” Ford said.

“So not knowing the actual result, I knew she was going to go out there have a banger and she’s going to do her thing, but just to see 1-2-3 and win just makes the reaction more genuine.”

“Win, lose, or draw, I’m always happy and always so proud of her. So yeah, I was just like everyone else. I want to feel like everyone else when that end result happens. So yeah, man, I just sat back and enjoyed the show.”