Montez Ford Says He Was “Very Humbled” After Recent Praise From Former WWE Champion

Montez Ford recently appeared as a guest on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the man who is one-half of The Street Profits tag-team in WWE spoke about feeling humbled after receiving high-praise from former WWE Champion Big E.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the praise he received from Big E: “It means everything, man. We all endure similar backgrounds, similar experiences. We’re all on the road 200-plus days out of the year. We’re all making the same or similar sacrifices, and to have your peers feel like it’s your time, it’s your time to get cooking and it’s deserving, it means a lot,” said Ford. “Especially coming from someone that, I would say, one of the people I’ve looked up to and idolized, you know, before I even got into business — Big E. You know, being part of New Day and everything that they’ve done and paved the way and the road they showed for myself and a lot of other of my peers as well. Specifically myself, these guys have done so much for me and given me so many examples and motivation and inspiration to achieve and aspire to be more,” he added. “For them to say that they feel this way, these are their opinions about me. I guess that means I’m doing something right.”

On how he is very humbled hearing Big E praise him so much: “It is very, very, very, very humbling, man because, we all put so much effort into this. To have someone like Big E, Gold-E is what I call him, to say some stuff like that, that’s not only inspiring and means a lot and very humbling, but it’s also very motivating for me to just continue going there this weekend and show the world what he feels and what I feel as well. So I really, really appreciate that and I thank God for him.”

Check out the complete Montez Ford interview from the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.