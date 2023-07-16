Montez Ford Says He’s Always Dreamed Of Becoming WWE Champion As A Kid

WWE SmackDown Star and one-half of the Street Profits Montez Ford recently spoke with USA Today Sports on a number of topics including how he has always dreamed of one day becoming WWE Champion since he was a kid.

Ford said, “As a kid, I’ve always had a dream to become WWE champion, and you can’t do that as a tag team wrestler. You can be a part of a tag team, but it’s just me out there. That’s always been a dream of mine, and that’s one of the things I’m always looking forward to, training for.”