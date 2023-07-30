Montez Ford Says WWE Has Never Pitched The Street Profits Splitting Up Despite Teases

WWE SmackDown star Montez Ford appeared on the Getting Over podcast to talk about a variety of topics including how the WWE has never pitched him and Angelo Dawkins splitting up, but there were a couple of instances where they felt like The Street Profits split up was being teased a bit.

Ford said, “For us, it’s never been anything that has been pitched or anything like that, but there were a couple of instances where we felt like that were teasing it a little bit. We had some backstage segments where it was, ‘Oh, the draft could split you guys’ or MVP would come up and say, ‘You should be doing this or accepting that.’ There have been instances where people have tried to come in and add their two cents and make it go a certain way, but it never led that way. Very fortunate that it didn’t.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



