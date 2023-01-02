Montez Ford Set to Release New Album This Year

In February 2022, WWE Superstar Montez Ford released his debut mixtape, which was titled “LMTYO.” This year, in March of 2023, Ford will release a new album.

The WWE star revealed the project on his Instagram page. It’s called ‘SYAD’.

Ford has recently been working the WWE’s holiday tour, competing against Alpha Academy with partner Angelo Dawkins (Chad Gable & Otis).

On December 19th’s episode of RAW, The Street Profits competed in their most recent TV match and defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day.

