Montez Ford Sparks Speculation On WWE Future With Cryptic Message

After achieving success with Angelo Dawkins as a member of the Street Profits, Montez Ford has fans wondering what his future in the WWE holds.

In a recent interview, Ford expressed dissatisfaction with how the team has been scheduled. It’s been nearly four years since the tag team has won gold. Ford stated that they strive to make the most of whatever creative opportunities are presented to them.

Ford stated that it could be the beginning of a new era in which he gets rid of people, or it could be a shift in mindset. You can read the full interview here.

In a new Instagram post, Ford left a cryptic message that has fans talking. He wrote in the caption, “No matter what may come, we do this TOGETHER my brother.” FOREVER. -STREET PROFITS.”

People in WWE have pushed Ford to become a singles star over the years, but Ford has remained loyal to Dawkins and has stuck with the tag team.