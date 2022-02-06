Montez Ford Talks About Wrestling Johnny Knoxville During The WWE Royal Rumble

Montez Ford appeared on “Reality Of Wrestling” with Booker T to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE star discussed what it was like to Frog Splash “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville during the Royal Rumble.

“Oh man, he was all game. The cool part about it was I was telling him, ‘Hey man, me and my sister used to stay up late nights and watch MTV MTV 2, Jackass, and The Wildboyz all night and just see all the crazy scenarios and things that they did,’” Ford laughed.

“So for me to have that moment with him, it was just like full circle and like, you know, the whole childhood nostalgia. He was all game. He was like, ‘Hey guys, you know if I’m in there, I’m in your world. Don’t let up on me. I want the real thing. I spent my whole entire career hurting other people.’”

“He’s a great guy. It’s always cool too to have people from different worlds come in and even people that we’ve grown up and watched, and come across people who are fans of the business to come across and just be so welcoming to our world. So it was cool man, and he said he’s ready to come back too, so I guess we need to lay the smack down on him harder next time.”