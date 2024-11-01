Montez Ford Talks Frustrations Over Stop-Start Momentum With The Street Profits

Street Profits member Montez Ford was interviewed by The Daily Mail, and the following are some of the highlights from the interview:

Faction with Bobby Lashley being broken up:

“When all of those things were happening, we were very, very excited because he (Lashley) was somebody we looked up to — All these things are running, we have a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops. And it’s been this constant stop and go and stop and go and stop and go with the Profits where we’ll get momentum and then the momentum will stop, then momentum will start again, and the momentum will stop. And for us, that’s frustrating, because it’s hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again.”

A potential singles run:

“If nothing is transpiring from what I’m trying to accomplish, what what I’m attached to now — I tried with all four of us, obviously that didn’t work, because other people had other things in mind, — Now I’m starting to think, do I need to make adjustments with the people I’m involved with? Do I need to involve more people, or do I need to get rid of people? And I’m looking at my biological time clock, there’s some things that I want to do, but I also don’t want to be past a certain age or athletic prime where I’m not able to do these things no more.

This is the crossroads that I’m at right now in life. Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be WWE Champion. Now I’ve got the dream job I wanted, been with this tag team, and it’s been fantastic, but I’ve also made a lot of changes and adjustments to try to be successful within this tag team, and I’m now at the point where I’ve done everything to be successful, I’ve tried to do something for a long time, and there’s still no success. Is it time to adjust to a new era, a new mode, a new mindset, or do I need to start getting rid of people?”

