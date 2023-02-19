Montez Ford Update Following WWE Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul Praises Ford, Triple H

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory successfully defended his title in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday night following an angle involving Logan Paul. Theory, Montez Ford, and Seth Rollins were the finalists. After Rollins knocked Ford out with a Stomp, Theory stole the pin. Ford remained on the ground as the game continued until the referee summoned officials and medics to attend to him. The Street Profit was escorted out of the Chamber, which opened the door for Paul to enter and drop Rollins, then finish him off with a Stomp so Theory could win the pin.

According to an update, Ford’s injury was all part of the match. Ford is fine, according to Fightful Select, and the injury angle was staged to set up Paul’s entrance into the Chamber.

On a related note, Paul praised Ford on Twitter following Elimination Chamber.

“Montez Ford the real MVP,” Paul wrote, who is set to face Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

As of this writing, Ford had not responded to Paul’s tweet, but the post had been liked and retweeted by his wife, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

In other Ford news, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H acknowledged the RAW Superstar on Twitter following the show.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H praised the Men’s Elimination Chamber competitors. You can find a detailed press conference recap and video by clicking here. Triple H praised the performers and stated that the Men’s Chamber had several breakout stars. Theory, Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Damien Priest were all mentioned, but Ford was not.

Triple H made up for the oversight by tweeting a video of Ford’s splash from the roof of the Chamber, declaring Ford a star.

“Missed mentioning at the press conference… But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR. #WWEChamber,” Triple H wrote.

As of this writing, Ford had not responded to Triple H’s tweet.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below: