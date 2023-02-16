Montez Ford Will Give First Title Shot to Angelo Dawkins If He Wins WWE US Title at Elimination Chamber

If he wins the WWE United States Title this Saturday, Montez Ford has promised to give his first title shot to tag team partner Angelo Dawkins.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against Ford, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins at the WWE Elimination Chamber event. Ford recently appeared on Bleav In Pro Wrestling and discussed a conversation he had with Dawkins this week.

“This week when I was talking to him,” Ford began. “I told him, I said, ‘Look, man, going ham in the Chamber, and I’m gonna go so ham to the point I have that much utmost confidence in ability in myself that I will walk out as champion.’

“I said, ‘It’s always about us.’ So, I said, ‘Since it’s always about us when I win the Elimination Chamber, you’ll be the first person [to get a title shot].’”

Dawkins had previously qualified for the Chamber, but he was defeated by Priest. Ford qualified the same night by defeating Elias.

