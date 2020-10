Former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Monty Brown, who has been out of the wrestling business since leaving WWE in 2007, resurfaced in a video published by Lance Archer. In the video, Brown cut a promo for the Archer vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title match on Dynamite.

The one the ONLY Monty Brown is a MURDERHAWK from the Serengeti! @AEW @AEWonTNT @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/a9VX4MjABQ — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 14, 2020