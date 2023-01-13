Mood in WWE Was “Very Depressing” Following the Saudi Arabia Sale Rumours

Since there have been significant changes, it has been an emotional roller coaster week for WWE employees. First, it was made known that Vince McMahon is officially back in the WWE, serving on the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to assist in negotiating the new TV contracts for Raw and SmackDown and to consider a possible sale of the company.

It was widely reported that WWE had agreed in principle to sell to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund after Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the organisation on Tuesday.

Although it appeared for a brief time that a sale had been made between WWE and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, no agreement has been struck. To help with the sale, WWE has hired JPMorgan.

The news of the Saudi sale speculations spread quickly, as Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“The rumors were all over wrestling and led to a ton of concern among WWE talent hearing them. This included those working the live television taping for NXT where the mood was said to be very depressing as word got around during the actual filming of the show with the belief by many the story was true.”

Saudi Arabia is “still in the hunt” to buy WWE, along with other parties, as was previously reported. According to rumours, the probable buyers include Shad and Tony Khan of AEW. According to a report from CNBC, The Khan Family is considering a merger with WWE.