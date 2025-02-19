Moose Addresses WWE NXT Debut, Thanks Supporters And Haters Alike

During the February 18, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, TNA Wrestling X-Division Champion Moose shocked the WWE Universe by making a surprise appearance, confronting NXT World Champion Oba Femi.

Following the segment, Moose took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts, posting a series of messages reflecting on the moment and teasing a potential showdown:

On the reaction to his appearance:

“To Those who supported and keep supporting ….🙏🏾 Thank you. To Those who hated and keep Hating …. 🙏🏾Thank you too. I need both parties equally as much to keep the train rolling. Just getting started.

We both are Nigerian. We both have the Signature X on our titles. Some chant Whoo some chant Moose. You’re the Face of NXT. I’m the Face on TNA. Let’s Do It.

You only get one chance to make a Memorable 1st impression.”

With tensions rising between two of the most dominant champions from NXT and TNA, all signs point toward an explosive clash between Moose and Oba Femi in the near future.