Moose Comments On His Impact Wrestling Contract Expiring Soon

Moose took to Twitter today and revealed that his current Impact contract expires in June. He also said he wants to win the Impact World Title before the contract is up.

He wrote:

“My Goal is to win the @IMPACTWRESTLING world title before my contract is up in June.”

The Impact World Title is currently held by AEW star Kenny Omega, who also holds the AEW World Title and the AAA Mega Title.

Moose originally signed with TNA in 2016 after working for ROH. There is no word on if WWE or AEW might have any interest but we will keep you updated here at PWMania.