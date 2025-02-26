Moose Comments On His WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Talks Upcoming Match With Oba Femi

TNA X-Division Champion Moose of The System appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following last night’s NXT episode to discuss several topics, including his WWE NXT in-ring debut.

Moose said, “It’s an awesome experience. Every weight I’ve ever lifted, every flight I’ve ever boarded on, every country I’ve ever went to, every championship I’ve ever won prepared me for this moment. But like the great Bill Belichick says, it’s just another day at the office.”

On his NXT Championship match at Roadblock:

“It’s a matchup I’ve been looking for for a very long time. I’ll be honest, I have a ton of respect for Oba. He’s done a lot of great things in the last two years. But let’s be honest, without me, there wouldn’t be no Oba. At Roadblock, I’m gonna prove that to him. I’m also gonna make him trust the system.”

You can check out Moose’s comments in the video below.

