Moose Has Been Pushing For Zilla Fatu To Join TNA

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how TNA X-Division Champion Moose has been pushing for Zilla Fatu to join the company.

Dreamer said, “I’ve seen a lot of people talk about you. Not just because of your father, but because ‘this guy has the talent, by the way, he’s Umaga’s son.’ That’s the family part of the industry, which I now understand that you are understanding that love. Beyond the fans, we talk about a brotherhood. Your father was a brother to a lot of men and women. He was awesome. Your attitude is great and I feel, and most of us feel in the industry, you will have success. I have Moose pushing for you all the time. I’m like, ‘I know who he is. You don’t need to push for him. If there is a position or spot.’ Moose didn’t know you, but he was like, ‘This guy is really good.’ Then, when he said your name, I was like, ‘Yeah, I know who he is.’ This is how we get into the industry. It has nothing to do with nepotism, it all has to do with talent. It’s so natural for you because, your father was so gifted and talented. Jacob (Fatu) is up there as well, but for your dad’s size and what he could do, was next level. I wrestled him at least 30 times. You have a whole bunch of people pushing for you because you’re you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

