Moose Hijacks The Opening Video Package For This Week’s Impact (Video)

Impact Wrestling posted the opening video for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. In the video, Moose interrupts and then proceeds to replace the current Impact Wrestling video narrator with Barry Scott, who provided the voiceovers for many of TNA’s early shows. You can check out a video of the opening below:
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Rumor Says Becky Lynch Is Reportedly Pregnant, Becky Says She Hasn’t Been Injured
WWE has confirmed that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will make a major career announcement during tonight's pre-taped RAW episode from the closed-set Performance...
*SPOILERS* Update On Becky Lynch For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As noted earlier today, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly pregnant and set to make a major career announcement during tonight's taped RAW...
Graphic Details From Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest For Sexual Assault
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan (Alberto Del Rio) has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault. According to News 4 San...
Possible Spoiler For Otis’ Money in the Bank Briefcase Plans
As seen at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV event, Otis won the briefcase and the ability to challenge any champion at any...
WWE Money in the Bank Results – May 10, 2020
WWE Money in the Bank Results - May 10, 2020 Tonight's show will feature live broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center and a pre-taped Money...