Moose Hijacks The Opening Video Package For This Week’s Impact (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Impact Wrestling posted the opening video for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. In the video, Moose interrupts and then proceeds to replace the current Impact Wrestling video narrator with Barry Scott, who provided the voiceovers for many of TNA’s early shows. You can check out a video of the opening below:

