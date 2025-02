During this week’s edition of WWE NXT, TNA Wrestling’s X-Division Champion, Moose, made a shocking appearance, confronting NXT World Champion Oba Femi.

Moose interrupted Femi, declaring that he had come to burst the bubble Femi had been living in, boldly stating that he is “the one man Femi can’t rule over.” The tense face-off hinted at a potential showdown between the two, teasing an electrifying clash for a future date.

Click here for complete WWE NXT results.