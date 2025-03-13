Moose Praises Oba Femi Following Match At WWE NXT Roadblock

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi defeated TNA X-Division Champion Moose on Tuesday night’s Roadblock episode of WWE NXT, retaining his NXT Championship.

Moose took to his Twitter (X) account to praise Femi and say that the current NXT Champion is destined for greatness.

Moose wrote, “Last Night I attempted to make History at @WWENXT #RoadBlock but fell short. I will learn from my mistakes. Mad respect to @Obaofwwe He is on a path to Greatness. Happy to be part of his Journey 💪🏾🤙🏾. Big thank to the @WWENXT universe/ staff/ locker room for welcoming in. See you soon.”