Moose Reveals Plans To Retire After TNA Contract Is Up

Moose will finish his career with TNA Wrestling.

That is the plan, anyway.

Ahead of tonight’s TNA Victory Road, where he challenges Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, The System leader spoke on the Battleground podcast about his intentions on hanging up his boots for good when his current deal with the promotion expires.

“One of the reasons I’ve always stayed and never left to go elsewhere is because when I’m done and hang the boots up, I want my name to be synonymous to TNA,” Moose said. “Right now, when you say those three letters, the name that everybody thinks of first is AJ Styles.”

Moose added, “Five years from now, once I hang the boots up, because that’s when I’m planning on hanging the boots up is once my current deal is up, I want my name to be the first name that people think about when they hear TNA. That’s the plan. I’m not one of those guys that wants to keep wrestling until he’s 50 or 60, I want to hang those boots up and ride into the sunset and enjoy some of this money I made with pro wrestling and pro football.”

Check out the complete joint interview with Moose and Nic Nemeth from the Battleground podcast below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.