Moose Reveals When He Plans To Retire, Names Former WWE Star IMPACT Should Sign

Moose recently appeared on the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Wrestling God” spoke about how much longer he thinks he will continue to wrestle, as well as his feeling that IMPACT Wrestling should sign AJ Francis — better known to WWE fans as former Hit Row member Top Dolla.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how much longer he thinks he will wrestle: “I mean, I’m definitely not one of those guys that’s gonna wrestle ‘till his 50s. I can tell you that for sure. So, I mean, maybe — I don’t know. Just to throw a number out there, maybe seven more years.”

On his feeling that IMPACT Wrestling should sign AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE: “I know a guy that I played — a good friend of mine and somebody I know, A.J. Francis. I know that he was a former NFL player also. He spent some time with WWE or NXT or whatever brand he was in. I know he’s very talented and not only in the ring but with a mic and maybe that’s a guy that IMPACT could look into getting and it doesn’t have to be an opponent for me. It’s just somebody that I know would be a good hand and I think he’s available right now. I mean, like I said, I don’t keep — I don’t look at Twitter to see who got released and who’s available but, just on the top of my head of a guy that I know that might still be out there and is definitely talented is A.J. Francis is definitely the first name that comes to [my] head, and like I said, he might be signed somewhere but if he’s not, I believe IMPACT should take a look at him because he’s definitely a good hand.”

Check out the complete interview at Podbean.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.