Moose Says Impact Contract Report Is Not True

Moose has dismissed a new report on his Impact Wrestling contract status. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said Moose was close to signing a new Impact contract, or has already signed a new deal. F4Wonline.com then reported on Friday evening that Moose has re-signed with the company.

In an update, Moose took to Twitter on Friday night and shot down the report. He wrote in response to the report-

“Not True”

He then posted in a follow-up tweet-

“Plz get your news from me and me only.”

As reported before, Moose recently revealed that his Impact contract expires in June. He is set to challenge Omega for the Impact World Title at Impact’s Against All Odds pay-per-view on 6/12.

Not True https://t.co/g1OK3UN8bf — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 22, 2021