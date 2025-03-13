Moose Shares Photo With CM Punk, Recalls Plans For Feud In TNA

TNA X-Division Champion Moose took to his Twitter (X) account and shared a photo of himself with top WWE star CM Punk. Moose also noted that when he was World Champion in 2021 and 2022, there were plans to bring Punk in for a feud, but it never happened.

Moose wrote, “So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us Feuding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorites matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But Obviously it never happened but who Knows. Shout out to @CMPunk GOAT.”