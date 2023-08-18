Moose Talks About Decision To Remain With IMPACT Wrestling

Moose recently spoke with WrestleSphere for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about making his name synonymous with IMPACT Wrestling, the same way AJ Styles did several years ago.

“That’s the reason why I’ve decided to stay with IMPACT,” he said. “In the past, when you hear the words IMPACT Wrestling, maybe two names come to mind, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, I’m working to become the third name people think of when they think about IMPACT Wrestling. Each day I feel like I take more steps towards that goal. I’ve been a loyal flag-waver for IMPACT Wrestling and I’m going to keep doing it. Legacy means a lot man, I mean there’s a reason why I decided to stay here.”

He also spoke during the discussion about IMPACT continuing to grow as time goes on, pointing to their Australian tour and their planned U.K. tour in 2024.

“We’re growing every year, getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “We just did a tour of Australia and we’re doing another hopefully next year, now we’re coming to the UK. Every year Impact does something that’s not been seen for a few years and I’m happy to be part of that. I made my legacy all at Impact Wrestling and I can’t wait to see how that all turns out when I finally unlace the boots and hang it up. Impact Wrestling has a lot of great wrestlers in our locker room like Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo, I mean she and the Knockouts have killed it in recent years.”

