Moose vs. Bully Ray Announced for Impact Over Drive, Updated Card

The match between Moose and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Bully Ray is now official for Over Drive.

As part of Bully’s Impact return storyline, Impact has announced that Moose and Bully will battle at Over Drive. Bully made a comeback at Bound For Glory, winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and a future match against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Bully has been on a mission to prove to the Impact locker room that he can be trusted, and he recently accused Moose of being behind attacks on The Bullet Club.

This will be Bully and Moose’s first meeting.

The Impact Over Drive will take place on Friday, November 8 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Bully Ray vs. Moose