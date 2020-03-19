More Backstage News From AEW Dynamite In Jacksonville

Here are some more news and notes from this week’s AEW Dynamite which took place at the empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL:

* According to PWInsider.com, Brodie Lee was always planned to be the Dark Order’s Exalted One. The Matt Hardy teases were done to keep the fans guessing.

* Everyone that appeared on the show did so voluntarily.

* There is a possibility that AEW could end up delaying the Blood and Guts match which had been planned for next week.

* Matt Hardy is replacing Nick Jackson in the Blood and Gut match because Jackson’s wife is about to give birth.

* AEW Dark was taped before the show.

* AEW released the entire opening promo from the show: