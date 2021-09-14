More Backstage News & Notes For Tonight’s NXT

Longtime WWE employee Kevin Dunn is reportedly at tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, is at the taping to personally oversee tonight’s USA Network broadcast, according to PWInsider.

There’s been a lot of speculation on which main roster officials will be running the NXT brand as of tonight’s revamp, and it looks like Dunn will be a part of that crew, at least for this episode.

The atmosphere at tonight’s NXT TV taping was described as being “weird” by multiple talents who are backstage.

Regarding the creative for tonight’s show, word is that the script has changed “a ton of times” over the course of the day. We noted before how Franky Monet vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez was pulled from the show for unknown reason.

It was also reported earlier how the company will be pushing “NXT 2.0” as the official name of the brand moving forward. Word now is that everything on camera will be described as NXT 2.0, and that officials plan to really emphasize that this is a newer NXT.