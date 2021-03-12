More Backstage WWE News On Andrade

Andrade was said to be in a bad mood while backstage at Monday’s RAW, according to PWInsider. As reported before by Wrestling INC, Andrade requested his release while at Monday’s taping, but there is still no word on if the departure will be granted.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that some WWE sources expected this to happen for a while. Based on what they heard, there was no kind of outburst or huge confrontation backstage on Monday. They also did not expect the release to be immediately granted, but that could happen.

Stay tuned to PWMania for more.