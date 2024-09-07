More Bouts For AEW All Out 2024 “Zero Hour” Pre-Show Revealed

Three new matches have been announced for the AEW All Out 2024 pre-show for tonight.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder), as well as Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn).

Already announced for the pre-show for tonight’s show was Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos

Join us here tonight for live AEW All Out 2024 results.