More Classic WWF Superstars Episodes Have Been Added to Peacock and WWE Network

Peacock and the WWE Network has added WWF Superstars programs from from March 23 until May 11, 1996.

The episodes feature Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The following are the Superstars episodes:

March 23, 1996

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart train for their Iron Man Match; Savio Vega selects a mystery partner.

March 30, 1996

“Superstars” presents a tribute to Bret Hart; The WWE Tag Team Tournament continues.

April 6, 1996

Fatu takes on Hunter Hearst Helmsley; Diesel promises to end Shawn Michaels’ boyhood dream.

April 13, 1996

Mankind makes his “Superstars” debut; “Stone Cold” Steve Austin takes on the familiar Caribbean Kid.

April 20, 1996

Bret Hart comments on his WrestleMania loss; The British Bulldog faces Bob “Spark Plug” Holly.

April 27, 1996

WWE Champion Shawn Michaels battles The 1-2-3 Kid; mysterious men have their eyes on Fatu.

May 4, 1996

Mankind brings his deranged demeanor to “Superstars”; The Bodydonnas battle The Bushwhackers.

May 11, 1996

Family issues and Mankind spell trouble for Fatu; The Smoking Gunns and Tekno Team 2000 face off.