More CoronaVirus-Related Frustrations In NXT As Of Late

There were once again COVID-19 frustrations in WWE NXT and at the Capitol Wrestling Center this past week, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that there was a lot of frustration over NXT’s handling of COVID-19 protocols heading into last week’s Halloween Havoc special. Indi Hartwell was pulled from the show and several in NXT noted that they were frustrated with how things have been affected for a storyline that many looked at in such a positive light. You can click here to read what WWE had planned for Hartwell.

As noted before, NXT’s ability to get Hartwell over without even having her on screen was acclaimed by talent within the company. The frustration was reportedly compounded when Performance Center developmental classes resumed, and the same coronavirus testing protocol was kept in place – not daily testing for the virus.