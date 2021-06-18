More Details On AEW World Championship Replica Belts

AEW has announced that their first-ever World Championship replica belts will be going for $699.99. It was revealed earlier this week that pre-orders will begin next Wednesday, June 23 at 12 noon ET.

AEW also noted that the product page for the replica belts on ShopAEW.com will answer many questions fans are having, including details on size, weight, and shipping. That page is not live as of this writing.

Here are more photos of the replicas-